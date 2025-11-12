Anterix: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $53.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.86. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

Anterix shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.35, a fall of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEX

