AngloGold Ashanti: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $669 million.

On a per-share basis, the Surrey, Britain-based company said it had net income of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.37 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

