Angi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $265.6 million in the period.

Angi shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.87, a decrease of 48% in the last 12 months.

