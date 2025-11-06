Amprius: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.1 million.

Amprius shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.26, climbing eightfold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.