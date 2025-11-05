Amplify Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $21 million, after…

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $66.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.57. A year ago, they were trading at $6.73.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPY

