Amphastar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $191.8 million in the period.

Amphastar shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.23, a drop of 55% in the last 12 months.

