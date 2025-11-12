Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in…

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $108 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.91. A year ago, they were trading at $1.88.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.