AMN Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $634.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $715 million to $730 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.43, a drop of 55% in the last 12 months.

