Amicus Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $17.3 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $169.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.8 million.

