American States Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net…

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $41.2 million.

The San Dimas, California-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $182.7 million in the period.

American States Water shares have fallen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.07, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.