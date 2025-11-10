American Public Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings…

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $163.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, American Public Education said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $153.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $644 million.

American Public Education shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.99, an increase of 91% in the last 12 months.

