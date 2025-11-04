American International Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $519 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.06 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.85 billion.

American International Group shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $80.71, a rise of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

