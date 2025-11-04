American Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $215 million.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $215 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.25 billion.

American Financial shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $131.50, a rise of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

