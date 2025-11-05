WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $262 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.83 billion.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 83 cents per share.

Amcor shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.07, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

