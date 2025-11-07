AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $76.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $76.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $561.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $549.2 million.

AMC Networks shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.