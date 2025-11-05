AMC Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $298.2…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $298.2 million in its third quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.50. A year ago, they were trading at $4.39.

