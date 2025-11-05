Alto Ingredients: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.2…

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $241 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.16. A year ago, they were trading at $1.93.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTO

