Alta Equipment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.31.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $422.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $458.6 million.

Alta Equipment shares have decreased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.89, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

