Allstate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.75 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $13.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $11.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.20 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $17.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17 billion.

Allstate shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $194.75, a climb of 5% in the last 12 months.

