Allot Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period.

Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $100 million to $103 million.

Allot Communications shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT

