Alliant Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported earnings of $281 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.17 to $3.23 per share.

