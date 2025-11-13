Alliance Laundry: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) on Thursday reported profit of $32.9 million…

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) on Thursday reported profit of $32.9 million in its third quarter.

The Ripon, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The maker of commercial laundry systems posted revenue of $437.6 million in the period.

