Allegiant Travel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.6 million in its third quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $2.41 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.84 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $561.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580.4 million.

Allegiant Travel shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $57.50, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

