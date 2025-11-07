Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $38.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $582.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.7 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

