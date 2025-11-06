Alector: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.30. A year ago, they were trading at $5.24.

