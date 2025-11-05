Albemarle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $160.7 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $160.7 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.72 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Albemarle shares have risen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.96, a fall of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

