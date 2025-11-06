Alamo Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.…

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seguin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.34 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $420 million in the period.

Alamo Group shares have dropped nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $173.14, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALG

