Airgain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $964,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Airgain said it expects revenue in the range of $12 million to $14 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.82. A year ago, they were trading at $10.29.

