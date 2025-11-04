Agilon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $110.2 million…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $110.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

Agilon expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.81 billion to $5.83 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 72 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.67.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.