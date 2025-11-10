Agenus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $63.9 million,…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $63.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.94.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.98. A year ago, they were trading at $3.91.

