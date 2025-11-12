Afya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $28.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $170.4 million in the period.

Afya expects full-year revenue in the range of $673.7 million to $692 million.

Afya shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.45, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

