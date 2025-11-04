Aflac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.64 billion,…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.64 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.49 billion.

Aflac shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $108.59, a climb of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

