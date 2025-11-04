AES: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $634…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $634 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.26 per share.

AES shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.44, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

