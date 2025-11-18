Aecom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $120.4 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $120.4 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $561.8 million, or $4.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.57 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share.

Aecom shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

