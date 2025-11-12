Adverum Biotechnologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.03.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.80 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.30. A year ago, they were trading at $7.89.

