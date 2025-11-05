Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $18 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $281 million, or $3.39 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $14.54 billion.

Adient shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

