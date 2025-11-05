Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.5 million, after…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $94 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.59, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

