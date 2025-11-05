Acushnet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $48.5…

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $48.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $657.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.7 million.

Acushnet expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOLF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.