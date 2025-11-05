Accuray: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.7 million in…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $93.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.45. A year ago, they were trading at $1.92.

