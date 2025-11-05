Acadia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $71.8 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $71.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $278.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.6 million.

Acadia expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.1 billion.

Acadia shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.37, a rise of 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACAD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.