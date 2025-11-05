Acacia Research: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $59.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.30. A year ago, they were trading at $4.36.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACTG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.