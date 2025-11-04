AC Immune: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $19.8…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $19.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.18. A year ago, they were trading at $3.

