Abeona Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its third quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $4.17. A year ago, they were trading at $6.43.

