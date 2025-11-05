A.k.a. Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period.

A.k.a. Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $598 million to $602 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.60, a fall of 47% in the last 12 months.

