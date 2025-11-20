A Complete Guide to the College Application Process

The college application process can seem intimidating, especially if students don’t have relatives who have already been through it and…

The college application process can seem intimidating, especially if students don’t have relatives who have already been through it and can offer advice.

Since there are several steps, such as writing an essay and obtaining letters of recommendation, experts say a good way for students to get started is to create a to-do list during their junior year of high school.

“Once you can see it visually, the number of tasks and a schedule to do them, it simplifies a lot of things,” says Christine Chu, a premier college admissions counselor at IvyWise, a New York-based education consulting company. “It will take away a lot of the anxiety.”

Though there is often prep work, students generally begin working on college application tasks the summer before their senior year of high school, experts say.

Here’s what prospective undergraduates need to know about completing a college application.

When Are the Important College Application Deadlines?

High school seniors can choose among multiple deadlines when applying to colleges.

Early Decision

First are early decision deadlines, usually in November. Students who apply via early decision hear back from a college sooner than their peers who turn in applications later. ED admissions decisions often come out by December.

ED acceptances are binding, meaning an applicant must enroll if offered admission.

Some schools have a second early decision deadline, ED II, which is also binding. The difference is in the timelines. ED II deadlines are usually in January, and admissions decisions often come out in February.

Deadlines

ED application deadlines are usually in November and ED II deadlines are typically in January.

[READ: What Parents Should Know About the College Admissions Timeline]

Early Action

Early action is another type of application deadline that tends to be in November or December, though some schools set deadlines as early as Oct. 15. Similar to early decision, students who apply via early action hear back from schools sooner. However, EA acceptances aren’t binding.

Restrictive early action, which is uncommon, allows students to apply early but only to a single school, though there are exceptions. It’s also nonbinding.

Deadlines

Early action application deadlines are usually in November or December.

Regular Decision

Students can choose to apply by a school’s regular decision deadline, which is typically Jan. 1. Regular decision applicants generally hear back from schools in mid or late March or early April. This is the most common way students apply to schools.

Another admissions policy to be aware of is rolling admissions. Schools with rolling admissions evaluate applications as they receive them and release admissions decisions ongoing. These schools may have a priority filing date, but they generally don’t have a hard cutoff for applications. The institutions continue accepting them until all spots in the incoming class are filled.

Deadlines

Regular decision application deadlines are typically Jan. 1.

Regardless of the type of deadline students pursue, it’s important to start the application process early, says Denard Jones, lead college counselor at Empowerly, a college admissions consulting company. Jones previously worked in college admissions at Elon University in North Carolina and Saint Joseph’s University in Pennsylvania.

“If you chunk it up and break down these tasks and can get ahead and start early, you’re not stifling your creativity because you’re trying to rush through to get everything done by October or November deadlines,” he says. “Time management is something you’re going to have to deal with the rest of your life, regardless of what you go into.”

In deciding how many colleges to apply to and when, students should consider financial aid implications. Experts say if money is a concern, as it is for most families of college-bound students, applicants should choose nonbinding deadlines — EA and regular decision. This will allow families to compare financial aid offers from multiple schools.

Experts also suggest students research applicable scholarships, like those related to their hobbies, to help offset costs.

For regular decision deadlines, students typically have until May 1 to decide which school they will attend and pay an enrollment deposit.

Which College Application Platform Should You Use?

Students have several options when it comes to college application platforms.

The Common Application

One popular choice is the Common Application, which is accepted by more than 1,100 colleges, including some outside the U.S. Students fill out the Common App once and can submit it to multiple colleges.

However, in addition to the main application, Common App schools often have a supplemental section, Chu says. The supplement sometimes includes additional essay questions, so students may need to budget time for more writing.

Some schools don’t accept the Common App, such as Brigham Young University in Utah and Berea College in Kentucky. In which case, students have to fill out separate applications, generally through the school’s website.

Coalition Application and Common Black College Application

Other application options include the Coalition Application, a newer platform accepted by more than 150 schools, and the Common Black College Application, accepted by most historically Black colleges and universities.

Additionally, some colleges have school-specific or university system-specific applications. For example, the University of California system has its own application — the only platform used by UC schools — and students can apply to multiple campuses with one application.

Students can visit a college’s website to find out which application platforms are accepted. Also, the Common App, Coalition Application and CBCA websites list their partner schools.

What Do You Need to Know About the College Application Essay?

As part of the application process, most colleges require students to submit at least one writing sample: the college essay, sometimes called a personal statement.

There’s usually a word limit of around several hundred words for a personal statement. The main essay on the Common App should be around 650 words. The Coalition Application website says its essays should be between 500 and 650 words. Institution-specific supplemental essays typically have a word count of around 250.

Regardless of which application platform used, students have multiple essay prompts from which to choose.

“The application essay prompts are broad and open-ended, and I think that’s sometimes what challenges students the most,” says Niki Barron, associate dean of admission at Hamilton College in New York. “But they’re open-ended for a reason, and that’s because we do really want to see what students choose to write about, what students feel is important.”

Experts say students should try to tell a story about themselves in the essay, which doesn’t necessarily mean writing about a big, impressive accomplishment.

For Barron, the most memorable essays focus on more ordinary topics. “But they’re done in such a self-reflective way that it gives me so much insight into who a student is as a person and gives me such a sense of the student’s voice.”

[Read: How to Write a College Essay.]

What Are the Other Key Components of a College Application?

Here are some other major parts of the college application.

Personal Information

In the first portion of an application, students typically have to provide basic information about themselves, their school and their family.

High School Transcript

Colleges also ask for an official high school transcript, which is a record of the student’s courses taken and grades earned.

Admissions offices typically ask that a transcript be sent directly from the high school. Students submit a transcript request to their high school’s counseling office, but some schools use an online service, such as Parchment, that allows students to request the transcript be sent through a secure online provider, says Geoff Heckman, school counselor and department chair at Platte County High School in Missouri.

Students can also send their official transcript via a registrar if their school has one, rather than through the counseling office.

Standardized Test Scores

Schools may require applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores, which are usually sent by the testing companies. Some dropped test score requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic and the years that followed, but many are starting to require them again, Chu notes.

However, applicants should know that testing policies vary even when such exams are not required. Key terms to pay attention to include test-blind and test-optional. Test-blind means that scores will not be considered if submitted. By contrast, test-optional colleges don’t require ACT or SAT scores but will consider them if submitted.

A good score varies by college. With the exception of test-blind schools, good test scores can only help, Chu says.

SAT-takers are allowed four free score reports each time they register for the exam, according to the College Board, which administers the standardized test. Students can select which schools they’d like their scores sent to before or up to nine days after the test. The fee for each additional score report is $15.

Students who take the ACT can send their score to up to four colleges at no cost, according to the ACT website. Additional score reports are $20 each. However, some students may qualify for a fee waiver for either test, which allows test-takers to send additional score reports for free to colleges and scholarship agencies, plus other benefits.

Letters of Recommendation

Colleges often ask students to submit two or three letters of recommendation. Students should seek out recommenders — often they have to be teachers or counselors — who know them well and can comment not just on their academic abilities but also their personal qualities and achievements, Chu says.

It’s a good idea for students to provide recommenders with a copy of their resume to help them cover all these bases, Heckman says.

Students should request letters well before the application deadline. Chu advises at least two months in advance.

“The more time students can give the authors of those recommendations, I think the more thorough and helpful those recommendations are going to be for us,” Barron says.

Information on Extracurricular Activities

College applications give students the chance to provide information on the extracurricular activities they participated in while in high school. Students should detail all of the ways they spend time outside of class, Barron says. This includes structured activities like sports or clubs, as well as family obligations such as caring for siblings or part-time employment, she says.

Some admissions officers spend significant time evaluating this section, Jones says, adding that it’s often the most overlooked part of the application by students. Many rush through it and don’t thoroughly explain the extent to which they were involved in an activity. Be sure to explain leadership roles or accomplishments, he says.

“The extracurriculars are the things that they spend their entire high school career doing that lead up to these wonderful moments and accolades over time,” Jones says. “So take the time and be detailed.”

Do You Need to Submit a Resume?

On some college applications, it may be optional for students to upload a resume.

But much of the information generally contained in a resume — such as awards, work experience and extracurricular activities — is asked for in other parts of the application, often in the activities section.

How Much Do College Application Fees Cost?

There’s no set price for college application fees, which experts say typically range from $50 to $90 per application, though costs can stretch upward of $100 in some instances. Prospective students should check college websites for individual fees.

[Read: How Colleges Weigh High School Extracurriculars]

How Can You Get a College Application Fee Waiver?

There are several ways students from low-income families can submit college applications for free.

Students who received SAT or ACT test fee waivers are also eligible for college application fee waivers from the testing companies. The College Board sends such waivers automatically to students. Not all schools accept these waivers, but many do.

Similarly, the ACT has a fee waiver request form that students and school counselors can fill out and send to colleges. The National Association for College Admission Counseling also offers a fee waiver request form.

In addition, eligible students can request a fee waiver within the body of some college applications, including the Common App.

There are other times schools waive application fees, and not just for low-income students. Students can sometimes get an application fee waived by participating in instant decision day events at their high school or on a college’s campus. Applicants should also keep an eye out for free application periods in some states, when some colleges temporarily waive fees to apply.

Using a College Visit to Decide Where to Apply

Admissions consultants and college officials commonly advise touring a campus. Visiting a college can help prospective students get a sense of the culture and community and understand how they may or may not fit in. While it’s not part of the formal application process, exploring a college can help students determine which schools to apply to.

Such visits offer a “glimpse into a day in the life” of students living and learning on those campuses, Chu says.

In the absence of an opportunity to visit — say, due to cost restrictions or other travel limitations — students should consider virtual tours. While virtual tours may offer fewer opportunities to make personal connections, students should still attempt to forge them.

“Virtual visits can be the next best thing” to an in-person tour, Barron says. She also encourages applicants to “check college websites for offerings and opportunities to connect virtually with current students, admission staff, professors, coaches and others.”

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

7 Strategies for Appealing a College Financial Aid Package

College Direct Admissions: What to Know

What ‘Demonstrated Interest’ Means in College Admissions

A Complete Guide to the College Application Process originally appeared on usnews.com