9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading for less than $10 are few and far between. Stock prices at this level can be a red flag for investors that something serious is wrong with a company. Many of these stocks have challenged underlying business models or difficult near-term outlooks.

However, the Bank of America analyst team has identified nine cheap, high-quality stocks that could be excellent buying opportunities for frugal investors. Here are nine of the best stocks to buy under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied change* Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ticker: MFG) 10% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) -6% Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) 10% Venture Global Inc. (VG) 85% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 11% Suzano S.A. (SUZ) 76% Gerdau S.A. (GGB) 9% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) 35% CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) 57%

*From Nov. 17 close.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Mizuho Financial is one of Japan’s largest financial services companies. Analyst Shinichiro Nakamura has a three-part bull thesis for Mizuho. First, he anticipates significant profits from stock sales and limited credit costs related to U.S. tariffs. Second, Nakamura projects a total payout yield of 5.1% in coming quarters, with upside if the bank buys back more shares than anticipated or makes an unexpected acquisition. Finally, he says guidance hikes could lead to share price outperformance relative to other Japanese megabanks. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.45 price target for MFG stock, which closed at $6.78 on Nov. 17.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco is a leading Brazilian bank and financial services provider. In March, the company issued a 10% bonus share payout in which existing shareholders receive one additional share of stock for every 10 shares they already owned. Analyst Mario Pierry says Itau’s recent quarterly earnings report indicates the business is trending positively. Fee growth is accelerating, and management increased its full-year market net interest income guidance. In addition, the return on equity of Itau’s Brazilian operations hit a 10-year high at 23.3%. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.10 price target for ITUB stock, which closed at $7.56 on Nov. 17.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco shares lagged in 2024 but have recovered sharply in 2025, surging 103% this year through Nov. 17. Pierry says Bradesco is attractively valued, trading at steep discounts to its historical price-to-book and price-to-earnings ratios. He says the bank’s earnings and margins will continue to improve as management executes its five-year strategic plan. Pierry says return on equity will reach cost of equity by the second half of 2026, which should help the stock outperform over the next 12 months. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $4 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $3.62 on Nov. 17.

Venture Global Inc. (VG)

Venture Global is a U.S. energy company focused on liquefied natural gas (LNG) production. Following a major recent arbitration win against Shell, Venture Global shares plummeted nearly 25% in a single day in October when the market was surprised by the loss of an arbitration case with BP PLC (BP) related to a long-term gas supply contract dispute. Analyst Jean Ann Salisbury says Venture Global’s contracting momentum and exceptional project execution coupled with her positive outlook for the LNG market over the next year make the stock a compelling opportunity. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $15 price target for VG stock, which closed at $8.11 on Nov. 17.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension and investment products and services around the world. In early September, Aegon announced the sale of about 12.5 million shares of the company’s stake in ASR Nederland N.V. (OTC: ARNNY), reducing Aegon’s remaining stake to about 24%. Analyst David Barma says Aegon’s operating capital generation was solid in the most recent quarter, and investors should anticipate getting more information on the company’s capital management at the upcoming Capital Markets Day event in December. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.46 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $7.63 on Nov. 17.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Suzano is the largest market pulp producer in the world and is the largest producer of graphic paper in Brazil. Analyst Caio Ribeiro says Suzano’s Cerrado eucalyptus pulp mill project will create significant upside for investors. Ribeiro says incoming pulp capacity could pressure prices, but a more depreciated Brazilian currency could offset those pressures. In addition, he says Suzano’s low production costs allow the company to remain profitable even with lower pulp prices. Ribeiro projects a 10% free cash flow yield in 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $16 price target for SUZ stock, which closed at $9.07 on Nov. 17.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau is a Brazilian steel producer that specializes in long steel products and operates throughout the Americas. The company also runs a major scrap metal recycling operation. Ribeiro says Gerdau is positioned to benefit from higher U.S. steel prices, even as Brazil’s prices are hitting a cyclical low. He says Gerdau’s stock is attractively valued, the company’s profitability will improve from cost-cutting efforts, and its free cash flow yield will improve to around 7% in 2026 as it reduces capital expenditures. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $3.80 price target for GGB stock, which closed at $3.49 on Nov. 17.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell is the leading mobile network operator in Turkey, and it also has operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. The company provides customers with voice, data, TV, and enterprise and consumer services on mobile and fixed networks. Analyst Cesar Tiron says Turkcell’s management anticipates solid growth in a competitive environment in 2026. The company expects its leverage ratio to remain below 1x and says its dividend will not be impacted by recent 5G spectrum purchases, which will help Turkcell secure more high-quality subscribers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.56 price target for TKC stock, which closed at $5.60 on Nov. 17.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC)

CCC Intelligent Solutions provides software-as-a-service-based solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. It specializes in the auto claims and collision repair market, helping repairers, insurers, automakers and part suppliers automate and streamline the auto claims and repair process. Analyst Madeline Brooks says 96% of CCC’s revenue is recurring, with an average contract length of three to five years, providing financial stability and visibility. In addition, Brooks says the company’s earnings are impressive and it has higher margins than its peers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $11 price target for CCC stock, which closed at $7.02 on Nov. 17.

Update 11/18/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.