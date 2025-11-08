8×8: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $767,000 in its fiscal…

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $767,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 9 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $184.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, 8×8 said it expects revenue in the range of $177 million to $182 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $712 million to $726 million.

