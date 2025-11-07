7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy

The market has been volatile lately, with talk of a bubble in artificial intelligence stocks, as well as the threat…

The market has been volatile lately, with talk of a bubble in artificial intelligence stocks, as well as the threat of a weakening job market and consumer sentiment just as we reach the important holiday shopping season. That hasn’t stopped the stock market yet, however, as the S&P 500 remains up about 12.5% so far in 2025.

Beyond the broader market, it’s also worth noting a select group of up-and-coming stocks have done even better — delivering returns of more than 100% this year thanks to unique operations that have connected with investors. These are not mega-cap names like Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) or Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), either, but instead smaller names that could have much more room to run before they become tomorrow’s large-cap leaders.

There is certainly risk in these stocks, particularly given their size. But all have at least doubled in 2025; they also have “goldilocks” market values that are not too big, hinting the biggest growth is in the past, nor are they too small with microcap operations that could roll over on one bad headline.

Here are seven of the best up-and-coming stocks to buy now:

Stock Sector Market cap Year-to-date performance* Allient Inc. (ALNT) Technology $860 million 108% Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Real estate $1.4 billion 278% Celcuity Inc. (CELC) Health care $4.3 billion 600% Dave Inc. (DAVE) Technology $2.6 billion 119% Diginex Ltd. (DGNX) Industrials $3.1 billion 2,182% The Metals Co. Inc. (TMC) Materials $3.1 billion 384% ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Consumer discretionary $910 million 431%

*Through Nov. 18 close.

Allient Inc. (ALNT)

Sector:

Technology Market value: $860 million Year-to-date performance: +108%

Allient manufactures precision motion components used in high-tech applications including robotics, surgical tools and automation systems. Though its manufacturing roots stretch back nearly a century — starting with timing instruments and watches — the company has consistently evolved. Today, Allient produces nano-precision positioning systems, servo controls and other advanced technology used in biotechnology, aerospace and other cutting-edge fields.

This mix of legacy expertise and forward-looking innovation makes ALNT a rare up-and-coming stock that is already consistently profitable rather than burning cash to build out operations. And with shares doubling since Jan. 1, Allient is clearly not a small-cap manufacturer stuck in the past.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)

Sector: Real estate Market value: $1.4 billion YTD performance: +278%

The real estate sector has struggled in 2025 — the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) is barely above breakeven — but Anywhere Real Estate stands out as a major exception. The company supports independent agents and brokerages by providing services ranging from title processing to sales execution. These back-office operations are essential for local agents and ripe for digital transformation.

While HOUS is not yet profitable, its stock has surged 280% year to date as Wall Street embraces its long-term potential. Its rapid ascent makes HOUS one of the strongest performers not just in real estate, but in the entire market.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Sector: Health care Market value: $4.3 billion YTD performance: +600%

Celcuity is a development-stage biotech that draws attention from high-risk, high-reward investors. The company currently generates no profits or revenue, but is deeply invested in research and clinical trials for its innovative breast cancer therapy, gedatolisib.

After releasing favorable clinical data this year, CELC shares surged as the Food and Drug Administration accepted the drug for priority review, potentially paving the way for expedited approval. Celcuity has indicated it is preparing for a solo commercial launch. If real-world results match the trial data, this up-and-coming biotech could help millions of women fight advanced breast cancer — while also delivering major upside for investors.

Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Sector: Technology Market value: $2.6 billion YTD performance: +119%

Dave is a fintech platform offering mobile-first financial services including “ExtraCash” short-term advances, digital checking accounts, budgeting tools and even a side hustle job-matching portal. This modern approach has resonated with younger consumers and those who distrust traditional banks.

The fundamentals reflect that momentum: Analysts expect more than 50% revenue growth this year, with earnings projected to more than double. Shares remain volatile — as is typical for disruptive tech stocks — but significant gains year to date show that bullish moves have outweighed the dips.

Diginex Ltd. (DGNX)

Sector: Industrials Market value: $3.1 billion YTD performance: +2,182%

Although technically an industrial firm, Diginex operates within the “consulting services” subsector and is anything but traditional. Headquartered in London, the company focuses on regulation technology solutions that help businesses manage ESG — environmental, social and governance — reporting requirements, which are increasingly important to regulators and investors.

Diginex remains in startup mode and generates limited revenue, but its explosive stock performance reflects powerful investor enthusiasm. The company is also expanding aggressively, acquiring AI specialist Matter DK and global data-management leader Resulticks in 2025. This up-and-coming stock carries significant risk, but the potential rewards have already proven enormous.

The Metals Co. Inc. (TMC)

Sector: Materials Market value: $3.1 billion YTD performance: +384%

TMC is a mining company — but what sets it apart is its focus on deep-sea minerals exploration, including harvesting high-value cobalt-rich nodules from the seafloor off the coast of California. With electric vehicles and energy-storage technologies hungry for these scarce materials, TMC’s unconventional approach has struck a chord with investors.

Although still operating at a loss, the company’s stock has climbed sharply this year amid expectations of a supportive policy environment and strong commodity prices — factors that could make its complex deep-water extraction efforts economically viable.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Sector: Consumer discretionary Market value: $910 million YTD performance: +431%

ThredUp is one of 2025’s standout consumer success stories. The online platform operates a “virtual thrift shop” allowing customers to both sell their clothing and buy from others. Unlike general marketplaces such as eBay, ThredUp specializes in more than 50,000 fashion brands — from Gap to Gucci — and offers curated listings with services that ensure authenticity.

In its November earnings report, ThredUp posted record quarterly revenue, up 34% year over year, underscoring strong engagement from new customers. While the company is not yet profitable, its rapid growth and surging share price suggest now may be the last chance to buy before the company surpasses a $1 billion valuation.

Update 11/19/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.