7 Best-Performing ETFs of 2025

The megatrend of artificial intelligence has captivated many investors in 2025. However, when you look at the seven best-performing ETFs, AI is noticeably absent from the list of the most profitable tactical funds on Wall Street.

Instead, the precious-metals safe-haven hedge, featuring gold and silver, is the most common theme among this group. Another alternative asset theme is a close second, with Bitcoin- and blockchain-related funds also doing quite well.

With elevated geopolitical risks and persistent inflation concerns, it’s no surprise that these tactical trades have been in favor. And while past performance is no guarantee of future returns, it seems likely that the trends driving these ETFs will continue in the near term.

Please note: This list of the best-performing ETFs of 2025 excludes leveraged or inverse funds and includes only investments with $300 million or more in assets to avoid overly volatile or thinly traded ETFs.

ETF Expense ratio Net assets Year-to-date return as of Nov. 12 Global X Blockchain ETF (ticker: BKCH) 0.50% $354 million 67.8% Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (EUAD) 0.50% $1.1 billion 80.2% CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) 0.75% $351.4 million 115.1% VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 0.51% $8.7 billion 137.3% Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) 0.69% $2.8 billion 140.4% iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) 0.39% $2.6 billion 142.9% iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) 0.39% $601.8 million 148.5%

Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)

Market value: $354 million Year-to-date return: 67.8%

This Global X fund holds companies positioned to benefit from increased adoption of blockchain technology. With Bitcoin having another strong year, enthusiasm around digital assets remains high. The blockchain technology powering cryptocurrency looks particularly promising given the current regulatory environment in Washington and recent crypto-friendly legislation. BKCH currently holds about 30 stocks, including crypto miner Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) and Bitcoin and AI data center specialist Iren Ltd. (IREN).

Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (EUAD)

Market value: $1.1 billion YTD return: 80.2%

Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have heightened the stakes for European defense. With President Donald Trump showing little interest in NATO, the E.U. increasingly finds itself on its own to organize defense. This dynamic has boosted EUAD, the largest and perhaps only fund focused on local aerospace and defense names, from French airplane giant Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) to German security firm Rheinmetall AG (OTC: RNMBY). Given the current geopolitical environment, the fund’s strong performance in 2025 may well continue.

CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI)

Market value: $351.4 million YTD return: 115.1%

WGMI differs from the previous blockchain ETF both in performance and in composition. WGMI focuses exclusively on crypto miners, companies that invest heavily in data centers and digital infrastructure to mint new coins and earn returns on hardware and energy costs. The fund’s 20 or so holdings include Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) and Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). Like all miners, performance is closely tied to the market value of the commodity they extract, in this case, digital currency — which has been exceptionally lucrative in 2025.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Market value: $8.7 billion YTD return: 137.3%

Interestingly, this fund of smaller “junior” miners is the largest by assets on this list. Many investors favor smaller miners for their agility — they can ramp production up or down more quickly than larger peers in response to gold prices. Over the past year, gold has glittered in contrast to many other investments, benefiting GDXJ and its roughly 90 components, including Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) and Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD).

Note: The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is also a top performer in 2025 with a similar strategy.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

Market value: $2.8 billion YTD return: 140.4%

Another red-hot ETF, SILJ mirrors GDXJ’s approach but focuses on silver instead of gold. Junior miners can be volatile, but they also offer outsized gains when metal prices rise. That’s been the case in 2025, with silver prices up roughly 84%. SILJ has capitalized on this trend with a portfolio of about 50 holdings, including Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG).

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)

Market value: $2.6 billion YTD return: 142.9%

Gold prices have surged from around $2,600 at the start of the year to more than $4,200 — an almost 60% gain that has outpaced most equities. Gold miners, benefiting from “operational leverage,” have done even better: a modest production increase can translate into outsized profits. RING holds about 40 global gold mining stocks, including Newmont Corp. (NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) and Barrick Mining Corp. (ABX.TO). It offers a simple way to gain gold exposure without owning physical bullion.

Note: The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is also a top performer with a similar strategy.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP)

Market value: $601.8 million YTD return: 148.5%

Focused on companies that primarily mine silver, this ETF holds about 30 stocks worldwide, including Hecla Mining Co. (HL) and Mexico’s Industrias Peñoles (PE&OLES.BMV). Canadian firms make up nearly half the portfolio. Silver prices hit a new all-time high in October, driven by demand for alternative investments, and SLVP has been on a remarkable run as a result.

Note: The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is also a top performer with a similar strategy.

Update 11/13/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.