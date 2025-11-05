5 Best Quantum Computing ETFs to Buy Now

These five quantum computing exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, offer the opportunity to buy into one of the most intriguing emerging…

These five quantum computing exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, offer the opportunity to buy into one of the most intriguing emerging technologies in the world.

You don’t need to be a quantum physicist to benefit from the growth of the technology. The complexity of quantum mechanics is such that no traditional computers can make sense of it, so don’t worry if the technology seems too complicated to come to grips with. What’s far easier to make sense of is the dollars and cents of the market itself, and Research Nester anticipates that the quantum computing market will grow at a compound annual rate of 23.1% to a value of $9.55 billion by 2035, according to figures published in October. For 2026, the quantum computing market is valued at $1.47 billion.

Quantum computing technology is becoming increasingly big business: In September, Honeywell International Inc. (ticker: HON) announced its quantum computing firm Quantinuum drew $600 million from investors in a funding round, doubling its valuation to $10 billion.

Quantinuum has gained a reputation for developing the world’s highest-performing quantum computer, and the funding round included Quanta Computer Inc. (OTC: QUCCF), QED Investors and Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) venture capital arm NVentures. They have joined existing shareholders JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (8031.T), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Cambridge Quantum Holdings, Serendipity Capital and Honeywell, all of which reinvested in the recent round.

There are already plenty of high-value quantum computing companies on Wall Street, with IonQ Inc. (IONQ) commanding a $17.2 billion market capitalization at the time of writing. This exceptional level of performance for an early-revenue company underlines the potential that the industry holds.

Which Quantum Computing ETFs Have the Most Potential?

Now that more investors are waking up to quantum computing’s potential, the exchange-traded funds that offer comprehensive exposure to some of the industry’s leading stocks are becoming increasingly sought-after.

ETFs focusing on complex technologies like quantum computing can be particularly advantageous for investors because they comprise some of the brightest players in a growing industry while reducing investment risk to deliver more consistent profits.

Factors like national security interests are helping to grow the pipeline of public and private quantum-focused companies, opening the door to significant growth prospects over the years to come. But which ETFs make the most sense today for gaining exposure to the best quantum computing stocks for the future? Let’s take a deeper look at the five best quantum funds to consider now:

Quantum Computing ETF Expense Ratio Assets Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) 0.40% $2.9 billion WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) 0.45% $8.2 million iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) 0.38% $20.6 billion VanEck Quantum Computing UCITS ETF (QNTM.L) 0.55% $226.8 million Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) 0.75% $1.5 billion

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

Assets: $2.9 billion Expense ratio: 0.4% Year-to-date return: 29.8%

The Defiance Quantum ETF stands as the purest thematic play to gain exposure to quantum computing stocks, as well as other key stocks that form the foundation of quantum-based technologies in industries such as defense and communications.

Spanning 78 names across the hardware, software and various other enabling technologies to support quantum technology, QTUM’s top weights involve the likes of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), IonQ and Intel Corp. (INTC). Its top holding as of Nov. 17 is Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), with a weight of only 2.5%.

Crucially, all companies within the fund must generate at least 50% of their revenues from the quantum computing and machine learning sectors. This simple guideline helps to shape the level of exposure investors can gain from quantum technologies, and its relatively low expense ratio of 0.4% means it’s an accessible entry point for newcomers.

Given that its return from inception in 2018 is about 328%, QTUM also boasts a strong performance that’s well positioned to continue benefiting investors into the future.

WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM)

Assets: $8.2 million Expense ratio: 0.45% 30-day performance: -14.3%

Launched in October, the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund is a new player in the quantum investment landscape that strips out many of the mega-cap stocks that other funds tend to keep in their portfolios. This means that you won’t have an unwanted overlap with other investments that you may already hold. You also won’t risk losing out on the upside if one of the ETF’s startups begins to rally.

Although WQTM has gotten off to a difficult start, declining over 14% since its inception, much of these early challenges stem from a wider market downturn as unease sets in over the sustainability of Wall Street’s ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The fund’s total assets are tiny compared to other options here, but in providing access to the industry’s high-potential stocks like Rigetti, D-Wave, IonQ, Intel and Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), it’s well positioned to grow as the sector’s market value continues to rise.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Assets: $20.6 billion Expense ratio: 0.38% YTD return: 22.2%

If you’re looking for a larger ETF, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF retains a wider focus on companies that have been proven to excel in developing advanced technologies like quantum computing. This means that the fund holds positions in quantum tech development industries as well as electronics, software, hardware and the development of powerful computer chips.

Launched in 2000, IYW certainly has staying power, and as a passively managed ETF, the fund is proving itself to be a popular choice among institutional investors for its transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. Sponsored by BlackRock Inc. (BLK), IYW is the largest fund in this list, and it’s the best option if you would rather balance your bets on quantum computing with more long-standing tech leaders.

This means that you’ll gain that all-important exposure to quantum technologies while also benefiting from the growth of tech leaders like Nvidia (16.7% of the fund), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) (14.8%) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) (14.3%). As a result, this ETF should be viewed as a more generalized fund than pure plays like QTUM and WQTM.

If you’re looking to balance your exposure to high-potential quantum stocks with large-cap tech firms that possess robust market positions, this fund is a strong option to manage your risk exposure.

VanEck Quantum Computing UCITS ETF (QNTM.L)

Assets: $226.8 million Expense ratio: 0.55% YTD return: 26.3%

Another balanced fund, the VanEck Quantum Computing UCITS ETF was launched in May and has incorporated sector heavyweights like Rigetti, IonQ and D-Wave alongside equal positions in leading brands such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Intel and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (005930.KS).

QNTM also incorporates sizable positions in banking stocks like Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC).

Despite its emphasis on stocks across a range of sectors, quantum computing is at the heart of QNTM, and the fund derives at least 50% of its revenue from the sector.

Because quantum computing is expected to become a major technology in the future as industry breakthroughs push expectations and adoption higher for investors, this balanced approach can help investors to grow their returns from other tech industries in the near term.

QNTM is also a fund with a difference because it’s domiciled in Ireland and listed on European stock exchanges. Despite this, it can be purchased by U.S. investors via dedicated brokers that provide access to European ETFs.

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Assets: $1.5 billion Expense ratio: 0.75% YTD return: 36.7%

One of the star performers of the quantum ETF market, the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has rallied 36.7% since the beginning of 2025, and its one-year return is 50.9%.

Launched in 2014, ARKQ has delivered a 10-year annualized return of more than 19.6%, making it a reliable performer for investors seeking exposure to quantum computing technologies. It is an actively managed fund run by renowned stock picker Cathie Wood.

Incorporating a vast range of industrial technologies, this fund straddles quantum computing with more artificial intelligence stocks, and counts Tesla Inc. (TSLA) (12.7% of assets), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) (10.2%) and Teradyne Inc. (TER) (7.9%) among its largest holdings.

If you’re an investor who’s looking to incorporate a range of emerging technologies from the fields of quantum computing, AI and robotics into your portfolio, ARKQ is a leader when it comes to picking firms with high growth potential in their respective fields.

Cathie Wood’s ability to discover the tech stocks that have the most potential on Wall Street and beyond is part of what’s made Ark Invest such a formidable player when it comes to embracing the world’s most innovative players across a wide range of industries.

Managing Quantum Computing Optimism and Risk

There’s little doubt that quantum computing is a high-potential industry for investors to pay attention to, but it’s essential that you apply the same risk-management principles to quantum computing that you would for any fast-growing industry.

Expectations for the sector are high, and this can cause quantum computing stocks to become more inflated by speculative investors in the years ahead. Conducting the right research and avoiding the temptation to dive into stocks without doing your homework are key.

Quantum computing is an industry that’s likely to realize its potential over the long term, and is unlikely to take the world by storm in the same way AI has in the shorter term.

Instead, manage your exposure to quantum stocks based on their fundamentals and adjust your holdings accordingly. The quantum computing boom will be lucrative for well-prepared investors, but it’s likely to be a marathon rather than a sprint.

Update 11/20/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.